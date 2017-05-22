Volunteers at Habitat ReStore recognised

A number of volunteers who work at Habitat ReStore in Lisburn who contributed more than 1,000 hours, received special recognition at Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland’s recent Celebration and Commissioning event.

The volunteers contributed 50,000 hours of service since the first store opened in Lisburn in December 2012.

ReStore enables local people to improve their homes at low-cost, diverts tons of reusable waste from landfill and raises vital funds to build hope and homes. It also provides volunteer opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities.

It supports placements, through partnerships with organisations including Action Mental Health and Stepping Stones, provide people with specific challenges the opportunity to learn new skills and grow in confidence in a safe environment.

Volunteers help out in the store for at least one shift of four hours every week. Tasks vary from customer service and administration to fixing donated items and helping with collections in the lorry.

Local man David Gill, who is retired, has been helping out since the early days when the store was getting ready to open.

“I enjoy my time at Habitat ReStore, especially the fellowship with the rest of the volunteers and staff,” he said.

“I also enjoy being able to work with my hands. I like knowing I’m doing something worthwhile in supporting Habitat, as I’ve seen first-hand how wasteful we can be as a community and I find it satisfying to know that I am helping to rectify that in ReStore.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat for Humanity Northern Ireland said, “We so much appreciate the commitment of David and all our volunteers to Habitat ReStore. We have fantastic team of 60 passionate and dedicated volunteers who give their time every week to make ReStore in Lisburn a success.

“It is very special to see people of different backgrounds and abilities working together; everyone has something to contribute and gain in ReStore. Inclusivity is right at the heart of our vision of a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to live.”

ReStore is based at the Riverside Centre, off Young Street, in Lisburn and stocks donated new and used building and home materials, including kitchens, bathrooms and plumbing supplies.

Habitat ReStore is open Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm. For more details email local@habitatni.co.uk or ring 028 92 635 635.