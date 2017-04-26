Vintage vehicles in gear for Mayor’s parade

Lisburn City Old Vehicle Club has again been invited to organise a selection of vintage and classic cars to take part in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Mayor’s Parade on Saturday May 20.

The cars, all of which should be registered before 1990, should congregate in the car park at the bottom of Millbrook Road from 10.30am and no later than 12.30pm.

The drive through the City Centre will proceed ahead of the main Mayor’s Parade along Linenhall Street, Market Street, Market Square, Railway Street, Magheralave Road and into Wallace Park. Vehicles will be assembled for a static display.

The presentation of awards by the mayor, to those vehicles considered by him to be worthy of a prize, will take place between 3.00pm and 3.30pm.

Entry forms for the event can be had from the organiser of the outing, David Bready. Entry fee is £6.00 per adult. Return completed entry form with cheque to David Bready 10 Ballycrune Road Hillsborough BT26 6NO, email: lcovc.vicechairman@gmail.com or telephone 07591087464.