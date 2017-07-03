Vince steps out in support of mental health charity

A Lisburn man has raised more than £480 for AWARE NI - the national depression charity for Northern Ireland and only local charity working exclusively for people with depression and bipolar disorder.

Last month Vince Curry, the Resurgam Trust’s Technical Business Link Worker, stepped out in support of the charity by taking part in AWARE NI’s 10K Mood Walk.

“Every year I like to do something for charity and this year I decided to focus it around mental health because I believe there is still a stigma surrounding mental health where people are afraid to talk about it or ask for help,” he explained.

“My intention was to use the walk to raise awareness of organisations such as AWARE NI and the great work that they do. I also set up a Just Giving page to see how much I could raise for them and I am absolutely delighted to have raised £482.50.”

He added: “Working for a charity I know how important it is for individuals to do some form of fundraising for organisations like AWARE NI and The Resurgam Trust - it helps them sustain much needed services in our community.”

Vince has thanked everyone who sponsored him and has appealed to anyone struggling with a mental health issue to reach out and speak to someone, whether it’s a friend, their GP, or a specialist organisations such as AWARE NI.

For further information about the work of AWARE NI log on to www.aware-ni.org