Village’s Quaker Meeting House reopens after restoration

The historic Quaker Meeting House in Hillsborough - located at 7 Park Street, near the entrance to the Forest Park - has recently been restored.

On Sunday, October 8 guests from the village and across Ireland gathered to celebrate the official reopening of the building.

“Our Meeting House used to be very close to Hillsborough Castle,” explained Will Haire of the Restoration Committee. “But in 1836, when the then Lord Hillsborough was developing his estate, he asked the Quakers to move and built us a new Meeting House. Our graveyard is still in the gardens beside the castle, and we visit each August.”

The Meeting House, a listed building, has been restored to its former state, with plans for further development of the neighbouring area. Quakers from across Ireland and England, together with local Quakers and villagers, raised the funds over a number of years.

“It has been wonderful to be able to thank everyone involved for their support,” Will continued. “We now have a Meeting House where Quakers worship at 11am on the last Sunday of every month. The building is also available to local groups who want to use it for meetings.”