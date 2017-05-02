Video: Autistic boy reunited with best buddy Jax

A Lisburn family dog missing for nearly two weeks has been found safe and well - much to the delight of six year old Dean Gourley.

Jax, the black Yorkshire Terrier mixed with Cocker Spaniel went missing from the Gourley family home in Hillhall almost two weeks ago.

Best buds: Dean and Jax

He was found down the Lagan Toe path in some brambles and will be taken to the vet for a check up and to the groomers for a much needed hair cut.

James told the Ulster Star how Jax, the four year old had been a integral part of the family for four years and is the best friend of young Dean, who has autism.