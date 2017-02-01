Ukrainian delegation visits Lisburn to discuss community planning

Representatives from the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian parliament) and Odessa City Council recently visited Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council as part of a fact-finding visit led by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy.

The event at Lagan Valley Island was organised to give the visitors an opportunity to observe and learn about the council’s role in the Community Planning function.

They were welcomed to the Mayor’s Parlour by Mayor Brian Bloomfield MBE, where they got the chance to meet with council Chief Executive Dr Theresa Donaldson, key council staff and local community representatives.