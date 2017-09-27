Two roads closed after serious traffic collision

Police have closed two roads outside Belfast after a serious two car collision.

Officers are currently at the scene at the junction of junction of Rusheyhill Road and Tornagrough road near Hannahstown.

Police have asked motorists to seek an alternative route if possible.

In a Tweet PSNI Road Policing said: "Following serious RTC at junction of Rusheyhill road and Tornagrough road near Hannahstown, the two roads are closed in both directions.