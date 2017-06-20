Two new tenants for Lisburn retail site

A major retail destination in Lisburn has announced the arrival of two new tenants.

Laganbank Retail Park re-opens this month following an extensive refurbishment project, and has secured the lettings of renowned brands, TK Maxx and PureGym, meaning that two thirds of the retail park is already occupied. There is one remaining vacant unit comprising c.10,000 sq ft and guiding rental of c.£20 per sq ft

The site is located in Lisburn city centre with prominent frontage onto Laganbank Rd – the main arterial route through the city. Following huge success in Belfast, Bangor and Derry/Londonderry, PureGym’s new store in Lisburn is its first in the city.

Duncan Costin, acquisition director, PureGym said: “We’re delighted to be opening a new site in Lisburn and look forward to welcoming the local community. The new site will allow our growing membership base to benefit from access to our low-cost, flexible and high-quality fitness facilities. We plan to take full advantage of the significant footfall in Lisburn and its surrounding catchment areas.” TK Maxx have commenced fit out works on site and will be opening in August. Additionally a coffee pod is currently under construction and will open later this year.

Cllr Uel Mackin, chairman of the council’s Development Committee said: “This latest development for Lisburn is excellent news and a welcome addition to our ever-expanding retail offering. The Council is driving forward with its ambitious vision for the economic growth of the area promoting it as the best connected most business-friendly location in Northern Ireland.

“Recent Barclay’s research revealed Lisburn & Castlereagh as Northern Ireland’s number one property investment hotspot, which further endorses why businesses should consider establishing a base here. There is a tangible confidence and a surge in economic activity within Lisburn & Castlereagh and as a Council we will fully support this.”