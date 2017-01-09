Trust welcomes senior citizens to networking dinner

There was a big turnout for the Resurgam Trust’s annual senior citizens’ networking dinner, which took place at Laganview Enterprise Centre last month.

Forty representatives from across Lisburn attend the event and participated in the Trust’s celebration of Christmas.

Enjoying the Resurgam Trust's senior citizens' networking dinner at Laganview Enterprise Centre.

On arrival, members of the Journey Church welcomed everyone by singing carols and handing out small gifts.

Following the dinner, which was supplied by Emolsie Catering, the senior citizens were entertained by the ‘Young Democrats’ - Alderman Paul Porter and Councillor Pat Catney - who sang songs and told jokes.

Commenting on the event, Trust Director Adrian Bird said: “This has developed into one of our most enjoyable and successful Christmas events. It is great to see senior citizens from across Lisburn come together and celebrate Christmas in a relaxed and friendly environment.

“During the event our local community police were on hand to give advice and hand out information on home safety, the Journey Church sang carols and two of our local elected political representatives provided the entertainment.

“I would like to thank Laganview Enterprise Centre for organising the event, Lisburn SAFE for assisting with transport and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive Community Cohesion Unit for funding it.”