Trust’s food fayre proves a big success

The Resurgam Trust hosted its first festive food fayre last month, supported by the all-Ireland Safe Food Community Food Initiative.

The event in Laganview Enterprise gave more than 100 people from across Lisburn the chance to check out a mix of information stands, interactive zones and cooking demonstrations, as well as enjoy lots of food tasting.

Trust Director Adrian Bird commented: “We were delighted to host this event showcasing the local services across Lisburn that support people to make healthier choices. This event gave people the opportunity to meet the experts, try out some new foods and to think about how to shop and cook more healthily while thinking about reducing food waste.”

Mabel Scullion, Early Intervention Lisburn Programme Manager, added: “Encouraging good nutrition and establishing positive family eating habits is essential throughout childhood to keep everyone healthy. Our family event provided practical tips and advice on how easy it is to make small changes to what families choose in their shopping basket and cook at home with an emphasis on better deals on meals.”

The Trust has thanked the Community Food Initiative Steering Group members and all those who exhibited at and attended the event, making it a exciting and sociable occasion.