Trust raises a glass to 10 years of social enterprise success

The Lisburn-based Resurgam Trust this month marked 10 years of ownership of its social enterprise pub, The Highway Inn.

The Hillhall Road premises now houses not only the bar, but also the very successful Trumbles Off Sales and The Highway Kitchen cafe.

The venue caters for a wide range of events, from birthday parties to business meetings and is used by the Trust to help local young people learn new skills and values.

All profits made by the pub and the Trust’s other social enterprises are invested back into local community projects.

Reflecting on the milestone, Chairman of the Resurgam Trust, Mr Philip Dean said: “It is hard to believe that it is 10 years since the formation of our community-based social enterprise pub, The Highway Inn. The popular bar and kitchen remains the hub of community activity and has over a dozen member groups making regular use of the facilities.

“We have created a traditional family friendly bar which has become the focus point for many community activities. Events organised have included family fun days, education and training programmes, sporting events, cultural nights and regular live music.”

He added: “There is a sense of pride in the fact that our bar is different, being one of only two community-owned pubs in Northern Ireland.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Directors who are all volunteers and give up their time free of charge and our staff who are dedicated and help ensure we deliver a professional service.”

Meanwhile, the management and staff of The Highway Inn have expressed their thanks to all their loyal customers for their continuing support, saying they are looking forward to the next 10 years.

For more information about The Highway Inn call 07784 802224 or check out www.facebook.com/TheHighwayInn