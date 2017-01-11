Trust makes generous donation to TinyLife

The Lisburn-based Resurgam Community Development Trust recently presented the Mayor’s nominated charity, TinyLife, with a cheque for £600.

The money was raised during a very successful week of Christmas activities, which ran from December 5 - 11.

This was the third year that Resurgam had run its week-long festive programme in LaganView Enterprise Centre. Last year just over £700 was presented to local charity Cash for Kids.

The week began with the arrival of Santa and Mrs Claus on the back of a motorbike. Other activities included a Food Fayre, a ladies and gents pamper morning, movie nights and a senior citizens’ networking dinner which was funded by the NIHE’s Community Cohesion Unit. There was also a kids’ Christmas party, a Lisburn Sure Start event and the week finished up with The Journey Church hosting a Family Food and Fun Evening.

Adrian Bird, Director of The Resurgam Trust, said: “Our annual Christmas Week is always a great opportunity for the whole community to come together, young and old, to celebrate Christmas while raising money for a worthy cause. I would like to thank all groups and organisations involved and of course to all members of our community who supported our week, without which it would not have been possible.”

Andrea Milligan, TinyLife Community and Events Officer, commented: “We were delighted to be the nominated charity of The Resurgam Trust’s Christmas calendar of events this year.

“TinyLife helps reduce the number of premature and sick babies born in Northern Ireland and to support families who have experienced the birth of a premature, ill or disabled baby or babies.

“We would just like to say a massive thank you to the team at Resurgam and LaganView Enterprise Centre for all their support and to everyone who donated to TinyLife. As a regional charity, TinyLife relies heavily on the generosity of the general public and the business community in Northern Ireland to enable us to provide our services. We are grateful to all our supporters and volunteers for their invaluable assistance.”

For more information about The Resurgam Trust log on to www.resurgamtrust.co.uk or check out their Facebook page.