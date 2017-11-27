Trust keen to build ‘solid working relationship’ with local business community

Improving connections with the local business community was the theme of the Resurgam Community Development Trust’s AGM, which took place at Laganview Enterprise Centre on November 16.

Guests at the event included the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Tim Morrow, DUP leader Arlene Foster MLA and Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who was the keynote speaker.

More than 70 members of the local community attended the event, alongside representatives from the community and voluntary sector, statutory agencies, council and government departments, and the local business community.

Chairman of the Resurgam Trust, Philip Dean said: “2017 has been yet another busy, inspirational and fulfilling year. As the Resurgam Trust develops each year gets busier and our management and staff continue to stretch themselves to ensure that our targets and commitments are not only met, but exceeded.

“We continue to connect individuals and groups and assist them in their efforts to transform their communities. We have built relationships with statutory agencies, government departments, politicians of all local parties, police and other community and voluntary partners. The one area we feel that we have not yet connected with is the local business community.”

With making that missing connection the theme of this year’s Annual General Meeting, Mr Dean continued: “The business community might well ask why a third sector organisation like Resurgam feel the need to connect with them. The Resurgam Trust has a membership of over 1,000 individuals living throughout the greater Lisburn area. Many of our members and families may well be employees of local businesses or indeed future employees.

“The Resurgam Youth Initiative are working with over 600 young people every week. These young people are the future workforce. What role can the Resurgam Trust play in assisting these young people to be ready for work? What is the skill base these young people need to ensure that they can get into meaningful employment? And how can we work in partnership with local business to ensure that they any gaps in the employment market are filled?

“It is hoped that this year’s AGM will be the first step to building solid working relationships between the community, voluntary and business sectors in Lisburn.”

Local business representatives who would be interested in exploring a potential partnership with the Resurgam Trust should contact Vince Curry on 028 9267 0755 or email vince.curry@resurgamtrust.co.uk