Work to get under way on £200k Brokerstown Road project

Work on a £200,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Brokerstown Road in Lisburn is due to commence on Monday, July 24.

Resurfacing the stretch of carriageway from Knockmore Road to Ballymacash Primary School will be carried out over four consecutive weeks between 7am and 8pm.

The scheme, designed to improve the strength and ride quality of the carriageway, is expected to be completed by the end of August.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure confirmed that road closures will be in force while the work is carried out.

“To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors the improvements will be carried out under road closures. Diversionary routes will be signed. Local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the scheme,” they said.

“The dates and duration of the road closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions. In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.”

The spokesperson stressed that while the department has “carefully planned” the roadworks, motorists should expect delays and allow additional time when planning any journey.

For traffic information click www.trafficwatchni.com