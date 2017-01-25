Woman injured in car crash

Police are investigating a two-vehicle road traffic collision near Drumbo on Tuesday afternoon (January 24) following which a woman aged in her 60s had to be cut from her car by firefighters.

The incident occurred on the Ballylesson Road at around 3:50pm.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene.

A Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a road traffic collision involving two cars at Ballylesson Road. Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to release a 62-year-old woman from one car. She was conveyed to hospital by ambulance. A 22-year-old man was self-rescued and he was assessed by ambulance personnel at the scene. Fire crews from Lisburn and Central stations attended the incident.”

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.