TransportNI to consider road safety improvements near Dundrod

TransportNI officials have vowed to look at the possibility of introducing new safety measures on the Divis Road near Dundrod.

They gave the assurance following a recent site meeting during which local Ulster Unionist Party representatives called for urgent safety improvements on the road.

Following a spate of accidents on the rural road over the past six months, Councillor Alexander Redpath and his Assembly colleague Steve Aiken MLA met with TransportNI officials to discuss potential improvements to the road.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Redpath said: “A number of residents have expressed their grave concerns about safety on the Divis Road. The landscape makes the surface of the road very bumpy and as the national speed limit applies people assume it is safe to drive at 60mph along the Divis Road. The message from our meeting is clearly this is not the case.

“Five accidents have occurred in the past six months as people lose control of their cars on the bumpy road surface. We have requested that TransportNI look at the feasibility of road improvements and if that is not possible in the short term that signage is urgently installed warning motorists of the danger.”

He added: “A number of accidents on this road in recent years have been fatal. I would urge all motorists to be cautious on this stretch of road. I have also asked for a meeting with the PSNI to see what they can do to alleviate the risk of further accidents on this stretch of road.”

Mr Aiken, who represents the South Antrim area, commented: “We are pleased that TransportNI have taken such a proactive position and have pledged to look at what hazard and speed signs can be employed to reduce speeds and alert drivers to the obvious hazards on this rural road. We understand and appreciate that the road is used as a quick route to and from Belfast but drivers also need to appreciate those who live and work along the road, the damage caused to their property, including risk to livestock and also the risk posed to their safety.

“We look forward to seeing the measures implemented and will continue to monitor the situation.”