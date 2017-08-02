Translink announces new Ulsterbus services for Lisburn

Translink is encouraging the public to take advantage of two new bus services for the Lisburn area.

The Ulsterbus 325m service is now operating from the train station to Belsize Road, Boomers Road, Derriaghy Road and Pond Park Road, Mondays – Fridays, and includes early morning services.

As an added bonus, the new service is free with a valid NI Railways weekly or monthly paper ticket, mLink ticket or an aLink card until the end of August (£1 single fare from September onwards).

In addition to the 325m service, Translink has also announced the 25c, a new service from Lisburn Buscentre to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

Speaking about the new services, Jim McCauley, Translink Service Delivery Manager, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve our services and strengthen public transport routes for the Lisburn community and across Northern Ireland. We are delighted to announce the new services which will help train passengers get to popular destinations faster.

“The 25c route will provide an arterial route to two of Northern Ireland’s main hospitals as it provides access for Lisburn residents travelling to the Ulster Hospital and Dundonald residents traveling to Lagan Valley Hospital. Transport to both hospitals will help reduce barriers around healthcare for patients, visitors and staff. The 25c service also means people in the Belvoir Park and Forestside areas can easily travel to Lisburn Buscentre.

“It is our goal at Translink to make sure the bus and train remains affordable and accessible, making it Lisburn’s first choice for travel. The new services provide better connections to shops, restaurants and hospital links, so we are confident they will help Lisburn residents make the ‘smart move’ to public transport.”

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, is supportive of the new services and is encouraging local residents to get on board Lisburn’s public transport services.

“It is so important for the Lisburn Castlereagh area to be accessible, so I would like to thank Translink for creating these additional services. Improving public transport is key to maintaining a thriving community as it contributes to the economy while reducing traffic congestion. I urge all local residents to use these new services and experience Lisburn, whether it’s for a day of shopping or a day out with the family,” he said.

For full timetables of all Lisburn services, log on to translink.co.uk