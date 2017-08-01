Three men injured in two-van crash near Hillsborough

Three men were taken to hospital for treatment following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision near Hillsborough on Monday afternoon, July 31.

Police, firefighters and Ambulance Service personnel were called to the scene of the crash on Dromara Road shortly before 1pm.

Fire crews from Lisburn and Dromore used specialist cutting equipment to rescue a van driver aged in his 30s, who’d suffered injuries to his head, pelvis and legs. Two other men who were travelling in another van suffered chest injuries in the crash, but had “self-rescued prior to the arrival of firefighters.”

The Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene, but a spokesman for the NI Ambulance Service said “the three injured people were all taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by road ambulance.”

“The driver and passenger of a Renault van were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, a Transit van, was also taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening,” a PSNI spokesperson said.