Roadworks on hold due to Stormont stalemate

A Killultagh councillor has slammed the ongoing political stalemate at Stormont for holding up a road resurfacing scheme in Aghalee.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Alexander Redpath recently received confirmation from TransportNI that a number of roads in the area will not be resurfaced due to the funding crisis brought about by the collapse of the devolved institutions.

“I have been working with a number of constituents to secure the resurfacing of the Brankinstown Road in Aghalee,” Cllr Redpath explained. “I recently received correspondence from TransportNI which confirmed that there were a number of defects with the road, but that these would not be addressed owing to the Stormont funding crisis. The letter goes on to confirm that TransportNI will continue to fill potholes in an ad hoc manner with their temporary treatment.

“This will undoubtedly cost the taxpayer more money. Instead of fixing the problem once and fixing it right TransportNI will send staff repeatedly to fill potholes as they arise. Not only is this a waste of manpower, but it will lead to more cars being damaged and higher payouts to motorists from the TNI budget.”

He added: “At the root of this problem is the continued deadlock in the Stormont talks. This is putting an unbearable strain on departmental budgets. The cost of this impasse can be measured in social houses not being built, roads not being repaired and investment being delayed.”