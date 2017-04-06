A Lisburn woman who was injured in a serious car crash on the Knockmore Road last month says road users are “taking their lives in their hands” on the busy route every day.

While a long-running dispute over junction safety improvements continues to rumble on, she warned that it’s only a matter of time before there is another serious road traffic collision, or even another fatality.

The woman, who didn’t want to be named, was driving out of the Brokerstown junction onto Knockmore Road when she was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The driver’s door of her car had to be removed by the Fire and Rescue Service and the car was “written off” by her insurance company.

The woman knows that she and the driver of the other car were fortunate to have only sustained minor injuries.

“It could have been a very different story. It’s a 50mph road and if someone had’ve been coming the other way it could have been so much worse,” she said.

“I’m just trying to make people aware how dangerous this road is and get something done to get the road sorted. There have been numerous accidents and I don’t know how many deaths, but nothing ever seems to be done.”

According to the Department for Infrastructure, three local housing developers are responsible for carrying out the junction upgrades, which could cost millions of pounds.

“If it’s part of their planning permission then they shouldn’t be allowed to do any further building in the area until the work is done,” the disgruntled road user continued.

The woman, who travels the Knockmore Road every day, appealed to people to sign the online petition calling for the road safety improvements to be carried out urgently. (Read related story here)

“I have been to local councillors to try to get something done and they pass you over to TransportNI. TransportNI pass you back to the councillors and no-one seems to want to take responsibility to actually get the work done,” she continued.

“It’s very frustrating because I know several people in the area who’ve been in accidents on this road, and they’re all very lucky to still be with us.

“It’s nigh on impossible getting out onto the road during rush hour and if you live in the area you can’t avoid these junctions. People are having to take their lives in their hands every day.”

• The online petition - Traffic lights needed on Knockmore Road Lisburn urgently - can be accessed via the change.org website or by clicking here.