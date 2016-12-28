Pothole concerns: Repairs carried out on Belfast Road

TransportNI has carried out repairs to the road surface on the A3 Belfast Road outside Moira following complaints from drivers about “a massive pothole”.

According to local Councillor Alexander Redpath, the pothole measured around two feet in diameter and was approximately eight inches deep.

Responding to complaints from disgruntled motorists whose cars sustained damage after hitting the pothole, the UUP man contacted TransportNI to request that the road surface be repaired.

“Potholes range from annoying to downright dangerous and this pothole fell firmly into the latter category,” he said.

“The pothole emerged on the evening of Christmas day. A large section of the road disintegrated. I reported the problem on the morning of Boxing Day after being contacted by constituents and it was repaired by the 28th.”

Cllr Redpath added: “Sadly, winter is very hard on the roads and major potholes can develop quite quickly. TransportNI need to keep on top of this issue as I imagine several thousand pounds of damage was caused to cars as a result.

“I would rather the department focussed its resources on keeping roads in good repair rather than paying out on claims when things go wrong.”