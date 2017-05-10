New safety measures: Drivers warned to kill their speed on Divis Road

TransportNI has pledged to implement a number of safety improvements on the Divis Road near Dundrod.

The move comes in response to concerns raised by local residents about the number of accidents on the narrow road.

A site meeting took place in December last year, during which UUP representatives Councillor Alexander Redpath and Steve Aiken MLA met with TransportNI officials to discuss the need for safety measures on the route.

Following the discussions with TransportNI, and subsequent talks with the PSNI, Cllr Redpath revealed that chevron warning signs have now been erected at key locations and a series of ‘slow’ road markings have been promised.

“The landscape makes the surface of the road very bumpy and, as the national speed limit applies, people assume it is safe to drive at 60mph along the Divis Road,” Cllr Redpath explained.

“I am glad that TransportNI have recognised that this poses a risk and I welcome the new chevron warning signs and await the completion of other promised safety improvements.”

The Killultagh representative added: “Ultimately the warning signs are designed to address people’s behaviour on the road, and I would urge drivers in the strongest possible terms to exercise caution on this road.

“I have also met with the PSNI who outlined a range of measures that they can take to monitor the use of the road and take action against individuals who are putting the safety of the public at risk.”