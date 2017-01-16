‘New crossing will improve road safety for pedestrians and schoolchildren’

Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan has welcomed confirmation that funding has been secured for a controlled pedestrian crossing at Derriaghy Road.

The DUP man, who has campaigned for the crossing since being contacted by a number of concerned residents from the Linen Green area, has been informed that the necessary finance has been ring fenced for the project.

Responding to the road safety concerns of local residents, Mr Givan said: “Over the past number of years a series of surveys have been carried out at the location and having demonstrated a clear need for a pedestrian crossing TransportNI accepted that this scheme should be developed further. Having met with the previous Roads Minister and residents on site it was clear the need was present and priority should be given to this work.

“The introduction of this crossing will provide reassurance to pedestrians and schoolchildren who have difficulty crossing the road at the Pond Park Road junction on a daily basis.”

Mr Givan revealed that the scheme could commence on site by the end of March 2017.