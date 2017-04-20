Multiple casualties after RTC

Three people were hospitalised following a collision in Lisburn yesterday (Wednesday).
The incident happened at approximately 3:50pm on April 19.
Detailing the road traffic collision, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a road traffic collision involving two cars at Knockmore Road, Lisburn.
“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a 27-year-old woman from one vehicle. A total of three casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Lisburn, Central and Cadogan stations attended the incident.”
