More than 2,700 parking fines handed out in Lisburn in six months

More than 2,700 fixed penalty fines were handed out to motorists for on-street and off-street parking contraventions in Lisburn during the first six months of 2017.

The Department for Infrastructure’s figures for January to June reveal that a total of 1,632 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were handed out for on-street offences, while 1,105 were given out for contraventions in council-controlled off-street car parks.

In Hillsborough, traffic wardens dished out 275 on-street parking tickets between January and June, and 37 PCNs were issued for off-street offences.

According to the latest statistics, 129 on-street PCNs were handed out to drivers in Moira, 12 in Crumlin, eight in Dunmurry and just two in Glenavy.

In Dromore, there were just 15 parking tickets handed out for on-street offences during the first six months of the year, and none for off-street contraventions.

In April this year, the Ulster Star revealed how the number of on-street PCNs handed out to motorists in Lisburn rose from 3,471 in 2015 to 3,624 last year - an increase of just over four per cent.

The year-on-year figure for off-street fines in council-controlled car parks in Lisburn also showed a small increase - from 2,452 in 2015 to 2,615 last year.

Across Northern Ireland there were 43,493 on-street penalty charge notices handed out to drivers between January and June this year, and a further 17,486 fines for off-street offences.

The department’s latest report also reveals that during the six-month period there were a total of 20 PCNs handed out to drivers at Kingsway, Dunmurry for “moving traffic offences”.