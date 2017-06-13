Man killed in road traffic collision on A1

A man has died following a serious road traffic collision on the A1 dual carriageway near Banbridge.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway near The Outlet retail park earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services personnel at the scene of the fatal crash on the A1 near The Outlet, Banbridge. Pic by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

It’s understood a second person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road has been closed in both directions while emergency services personnel attend the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Inspector Nigel Henry said: “The collision, involving two cars, occurred at around 12.30pm this afternoon.

“One man died at the scene and another has been taken to hospital where he is described as being in a critical condition.

“The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours whilst a thorough investigation into the collision is carried out. There are no further details at present.”