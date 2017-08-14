Man (50) killed in road crash near Lisburn

A man has died following a three-vehicle road traffic collision near Legacurry, on the outskirts of Lisburn.

He has been named by police as 50-year-old Gary Wilson from the Lisburn area.

Police closed off the Old Ballynahinch Road on Monday morning following a serious RTC. PACEMAKER BELFAST 14/08/2017

Mr Wilson was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash at the junction of Old Ballynahinch Road and Comber Road, which happened shortly before 7am this morning, August 14.

Inspector Savage said: “The Old Ballynahinch Road is closed from the junction of Saintfield Road to Drennan Road, and the Comber Road is also closed from its junction with Ballynahinch Road to Saintfield Road at this time while police conduct their investigation into the cause of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information which could assist the investigation, to contact 101 quoting reference 200 of 14/08/17.”

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two crews from Lisburn and one from Lurgan attended the incident.

“Using specialist cutting equipment, firefighters released a man who was trapped in one of the vehicles but tragically he was confirmed dead at the scene by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” she said.

Reacting to news of the tragic incident, local DUP Councillor Uel Mackin said: “I’d like to express my condolences and sympathy to the family concerned at this very sad and difficult time.

“We don’t know exactly what caused this crash as yet, but this is a very dangerous junction.

“There have been a series of accidents and sadly some fatalities at this blind crossroads over recent years and myself and my colleagues have been lobbying for some time for safety improvements to be carried out.

“While some improvements have been made to the junction, it’s clear that more work needs to be done.”