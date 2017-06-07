Have your say on A1 upgrade plans

Local people are being encouraged to have their say on proposed road improvements along the A1 dual carriageway between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland.

The road upgrade plans include proposals to close off all gaps in the central reserve and shut some side roads in order to improve safety on the busy route.

The Department for Infrastructure will be holding three public consultation events over the coming weeks to give people the chance to find out more about the plans.

The events will take place at: Banbridge Old Town Hall, 11am - 8pm, Wednesday, June 14; Hillsborough Courthouse, 11am - 8pm, Tuesday, June 20; Dromore Town Hall, 11am - 8pm, Thursday, June 22.

“The local community will have an opportunity to view proposals which include closure of all gaps in the central reserve and the provision of continuous central reserve safety barrier; grade separation of 4 junctions, a northbound on-slip to the A1 from Castlewellan Road, Banbridge; closure of some side roads; a link road between Milebush Road and the Hillsborough Road, Dromore; and the rationalisation/relocation of existing bus-stops,” a department spokesperson said.

Encouraging local people to take part in the consultation process, Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots said: “This scheme is designed to improve safety for road users, but it will also cause inconvenience to people who live along the A1, so it is up to them to raise any concerns they have about the plans with the roads authority.”

Full details of the department’s proposals are also available online at www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/articles/a1-junctions-phase-2-overview