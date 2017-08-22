DUP representatives welcome moves to ease Queensway traffic congestion

Local DUP representatives Cllr Jonathan Craig and Edwin Poots MLA say they have been given assurances that steps are being taken to alleviate traffic problems being caused by ongoing roadworks at Queensway, outside Lisburn.

The roadworks have been causing long tailbacks on the busy route at Lambeg, particularly at peak times, over the past couple of months.

After receiving “numerous complaints” about the disruption being caused by the roadworks, Mr Poots and Cllr Craig recently held a site meeting with representatives of NI Water and contractor Lagan, asking for something to be done to alleviate the congestion.

At the meeting, local business owner Julie Turkington highlighted the traffic problems, particularly between 4.30pm and 6pm, and revealed how the situation has impacted her business.

A statement issued by Cllr Craig and Mr Poots after the meeting said: “Thankfully it has been agreed with TransportNI that work will cease at 4.30pm from August 22 on and that work on the road will end next Wednesday prior to the local schools going back.

“The contractor did point out that barriers will remain on a small section at one side of the road for a further week, but this is a purely practical issue of allowing the new concrete on the road to harden and promised that they will be removed as soon as possible.”

The statement added: “We all hope these agreed measures will ease the traffic congestion a little and are pleased that work will cease next Wednesday.

“As elected representatives, we want to see as little impact on traffic and businesses as possible, and we pointed out to NI Water that Queensway is a protected route and has to take M1 traffic in cases of emergency if it is closed.

“NI Water acknowledged the importance of the route and said they wish to see the work completed as quickly as possible in order to minimise any further disruption.”