Crash investigation: Police keen to speak to Toyota driver

Police officers investigating an “injury road traffic collision” in Derriaghy have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred on the Belsize Road, in the vicinity of the Milltown Avenue shops, at around 5.10pm on December 14.

Posting on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page on Thursday, December 22, a spokesperson said: “Police are looking to speak to the driver of a white Toyota car to assist them with their enquiries.

“Any information please contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 1120 of 14/12/2016.”