Councillor welcomes resurfacing work on Ravernet Road as ‘an excellent job’

Local DUP Councillor Janet Gray MBE has welcomed the completion of a much-needed resurfacing scheme on Ravernet Road, Lisburn.

The £200,000 project, which took five weeks to complete, has improved the strength and ride quality of the carriageway along the busy rural route.

Ravernet Road.

Welcoming the completion of the work, Councillor Gray said she had “worked hard and lobbied tirelessly” to get the road resurfaced.

“The contractors, McQuillan Contractors of Lisburn, have done an excellent job and I would just like to commend them on their professionalism and for a job well done. The new road will be a great improvement and asset to the village of Ravernet.”

The Downshire East representative, who also successfully campaigned to get the speed limit on the road in the vicinity of the village reduced from 60mph to 50mph, added: “It is really good to see the whole road being resurfaced and it being done properly, not just a spray and stones.

“It’s a really good job and I just hope no one else comes along now and digs it up.”