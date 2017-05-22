Councillor calls on public to get on board during Bus + Train Week

The local community is being encourgaged to give public transport a go during Bus + Train Week, from June 5 – 11.

Councillor Uel Mackin, Chairman of the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, is asking the local community to get on-board the Northern Ireland-wide campaign, a celebration of public transport and its benefits to the community.

Last year, saw more than 140,000 additional journeys made on-board buses and trains during the weeklong celebrations.

Speaking at the launch, Jim McCauley, Service Delivery Manager, Translink said: “Last June was Northern Ireland’s first ever Bus + Train Week and we want to make our 2017 Bus + Train Week campaign even bigger and better! The celebrations throughout the week will focus on the many benefits of using public transport, such as encouraging regular walking, enjoying extra ‘me’ time, taking care of the environment and saving money. Taking public transport even one day a week, whether that’s to visit the shops or as part of your daily commute, can make a big difference.

“At Translink we strive to keep public transport affordable and accessible for all to help boost the local economy and make Northern Ireland a quality place to live.

“We are delighted to announce that Bus + Train Week will not only include a wide range of discounted fares, but also an extensive array of great partner offers to encourage everyone to get on-board and get out and about in the local area.

“Translink is committed to continuing to transform public transport here, providing integrated services that connect people and enable the Lisburn and Castlereagh community to thrive. We would like to thank Councillor Uel Mackin for backing this initiative and we can’t wait to see everyone on-board during Bus + Train Week.”

Councillor Mackin, said, “Bus and Train Week presents a great opportunity for residents in the Lisburn - Castlereagh area. Whilst I recognise that bus and train travel will not suit all occasions, nevertheless, it is my belief that greater use can be made of our public transport, so I would like residents to leave the car at home and use their local bus or train as much as possible, whether for a day out with the family or commuting to work.

“Public transport plays a vital role in our community as it promotes sustainability, social inclusion and accessibility to make the Lisburn Castlereagh area a wonderful place to live, work and visit.

“I am confident the week will inspire residents to use public transport, regularly.”