Conor’s career gets motoring

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) heavy motor vehicle apprentice Conor McDonald, from Craigavon, was celebrating winning the IRTE Award for Northern Ireland at the prestigious annual Institute of Road Transport Engineers (IRTE) Student Awards.

The IRTE Skills Challenge celebrates and recognises the technicians that keep the country moving. The competition aims to encourage and reward academic excellence within the commercial vehicle field.

Award winner Conor commented: “I am absolutely delighted to receive my award. I put in a lot of hard work throughout the course and I would like to thank my tutors who provided me with a lot of help and support throughout my studies.

“I’m really proud of my achievement and it’s very rewarding knowing that all my hard work has paid off.”

James McClure, SERC Heavy Motor Vehicle lecturer shared his delight: “We are really proud of Conor. Conor has been preparing for this event for many months and continually gave 110%. He are a credit to the industry, his family and to SERC and I would like to wish them every success in the future.”

IRTE was founded in 1944 and is one of the most respected names in UK transport. It supports transport engineers throughout their careers and encourages high standards, with an emphasis on safety and best practice.

Members from IRTE come from a wide variety of transport-related roles including apprentices and technicians in both the light and heavy vehicle and bus and coach sectors, workshop managers, fleet engineers, transport managers, company directors and the Armed Forces

IRTE believes safety in operation is vital. Recent initiatives include research into tipper stability and safety, fuel efficiency, wheel loss prevention and tail lift safety.

IRTE pioneered the IRTEC Licensing Scheme for technicians and mechanics. The licence certifies the skills and safety of technicians and mechanics working in road transport.

IRTE also audits passenger carrying and commercial vehicle workshops under IRTE Workshop Accreditation, providing maintenance providers with the tools to prove their high standards of work.