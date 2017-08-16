A1 southbound lane closures this weekend

Motorists are being advised to allow additional time for journeys on the A1 this weekend due to slip road construction works on the southbound carriageway.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson explained: “As part of works to develop a new access to Hillsborough Castle, both lanes of the A1 southbound will be closed from 11pm on Friday, August 18 until 5am on Saturday, August 19 from the A1 Hillsborough Roundabout to the junction with the B177 Dromore Road, Hillsborough. Diversions will be signposted for the period of the full closure.

“A single lane closure will then be in place on the A1 southbound from the A1 Hillsborough Roundabout to a point approximately 600m north of the junction with the B177 Dromore Road, Hillsborough. This lane closure will remain in place from 5am on Saturday 19 until 6am on Monday, August 21.”

The spokesperson added: “Significant delays are expected, particularly on the Saturday afternoon. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to use alternative routes where possible. Traffic travelling south of Hillsborough including to Dublin Airport should allow additional time for the journey.

“The work is necessary for construction of the on-slip at the new access.”

For more information log on to www.TrafficwatchNI.com