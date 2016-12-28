A1 reopens following earlier accident involving stag

The A1 road near Banbridge has reopened to traffic, police have said.

The busy dual carriageway was closed southbound between the Rathfriland Road off slip and the Outlet retail park earlier today following an RTC involving a stag.

“Unfortunately this was due to an incident were a stag got onto the A1 and caused an accident. A vet was called who subsequently had to shoot the animal to prevent any further accidents on what has proved to be a fatal stretch of road,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Thankfully no people were hurt on this occasion but a foot or so either side here and this could have ended up going through a windscreen.”