Translink deal to beat January blues

Due to the popularity of the festive Free Returns offer, Translink have decided to extend the deal, easing financial pressures on customers following an expensive Christmas period.

The extended offer provides day return travel for the price of a single after 9.30am everyday until February 28 on Ulsterbus and Goldline services (Adult & Child).

This means that throughout the winter, customers can enjoy great value discount travel to towns and cities across Northern Ireland, keeping more money in their pockets.

Emma Isaac, Translink Service Delivery Manager in Lisburn and Castlereagh said: “We’re delighted to be able to extend this fantastic offer for our customers! January and February can often be challenging financially so our ‘Free Returns’ offer will help to significantly cut the cost of travel.

“Using public transport lets passengers arrive at their destination de-stressed, after catching-up with friends on board or enjoying some ‘me time’, promoting positive mental health, active travel and environmentally-friendly journeys.

“With more than 500,000 additional Translink journeys made in the run-up to Christmas 2016, more people are clearly making Translink the first choice for travel in Northern Ireland – we hope this extended offer attracts even more customers,” said Emma.