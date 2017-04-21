Translink announces transport plan for visitors to Balmoral Show

A free and frequent shuttle bus service will be running from Lisburn Train Station to the Balmoral Show in a bid to offer a relaxing journey to the popular event.

Translink and RUAS are encouraging visitors to the Balmoral Show, to make the smart move by planning their journeys in advance and enjoying special bus and rail travel arrangements.

Translink Group Chief Executive Chris Conway says special public transport services are in place for this year’s extended show offering a more relaxing journey to Balmoral Park.

“Visitors can choose from a range of convenient and good value services right across the four days of this year’s Balmoral Show. We’re working closely with RUAS to ensure our public transport operation runs as smoothly as ever so visitors can enjoy hassle-free bus and train travel to Ireland’s largest agriculture and food event. We’d encourage visitors to join the Smart Movers and plan their journey now using our dedicated website section www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow2017/. Once you’re at the show, be sure to visit our #GetOnBoardNI stand to find out more about Bus + Train Week, running June 5 – 11, jam-packed with tempting travel offers, fun entertainment and events to enjoy,” said Chris.

The Show starts at 9.30am each day and Translink is providing train passengers with a free and frequent Translink shuttle bus service running between Lisburn Train Station and the Showground from 9.00am – 6.20pm (Wed, Fri & Sat) / 8.20pm (Thurs). Exhibitors can also use a special shuttle service available from 8.30am. Anyone using the free shuttle bus can also enjoy priority Show entry.

For additional convenience, there will be enhanced capacity on local rail services and selected morning trains coming from the North will run through to Lisburn so passengers will not need to change trains in Belfast. For Enterprise customers travelling between Dublin and Belfast, Translink has doubled the number of services that will be stopping at Lisburn on each day of the Show. A range of discount travel tickets are also available including the great value Family & Friends day ticket and a third-off day return tickets on NI Railways and selected Goldline coach services after 9.30am ***.

Colin McDonald, Chief Executive RUAS said: “Preparations for this year’s Balmoral Show are well advanced and we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Balmoral Park over the course of the four days. With the introduction of a Saturday date and so much to see at the Show it’s important to get there in good time and relaxed. We have teamed up with Translink to provide coach day tours from a range of regional towns. This offer represents a convenient and economical way to visit the Show.

“Our complimentary shuttle bus service from Lisburn train station to the Show will be in operation again. This service has operated very successfully with shuttle bus passengers enjoying quick access to the Showground. Bus passengers who purchase early bird tickets on the Balmoral Show website will also be able to enjoy priority entrances to the Show,” said Colin.

For passenger comfort, visitors are being encouraged to avoid peak travel time and make their journey to the show after 9.30am. Shuttle bus passengers are also encouraged to pre-book their Show ticket and senior smartpass customers can take advantage of their free travel on scheduled services to get to the event.

For further travel information including ticket purchase click www.translink.co.uk/balmoralshow2017/ or call 028 9066 6630. For the latest travel updates follow @Translink_NI on Twitter. For Balmoral Show information click www.balmoralshow.co.uk.