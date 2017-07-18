Top prize for Beef and Bird

Lisburn restaurant, Beef & Bird has been named as Family Restaurant of the Year at the 2017 Ni4kids awards held last week.

The restaurant is located at Lisburn Leisureplex and owned by Bronagh and Anton Campbell who picked up the award at the space themed gala awards ceremony at Belfast City Hall.

The title celebrates and rewards individuals and businesses that go above and beyond the call of duty in their dedication to working with families and children.

Bronagh Campbell, owner, said: “Beef & Bird strive to produce great quality food at affordable prices, with no compromise on customer experience or service. Our team work to create the perfect dining experience for families from across Northern Ireland. We are delighted to be crowned ‘Family Restaurant of the Year’ and would like to thank our loyal customers for their votes.”

With the first award firmly in place, Beef & Bird has high hopes for the future as it follows in the footsteps of its award winning sister restaurant ‘Del Toro’ also owned by Bronagh and Anton.

Bronagh, added: “Our creative team, who work behind the scenes, give a unique and fresh injection of ideas that are setting new trends within the industry. This is just the beginning for Beef & Bird and we are ecstatic at the prospect of future opportunities. Modern families are not just made up of 2.4, they can be single parents, grandparents, carers, guardians and everything-in-between. By offering a space where kids are allowed to be kids and be entertained, while the adults relax and engage, Beef & Bird is becoming more than a restaurant. It’s a place where people make new lasting friendships and share their experiences.”

To celebrate its recent success, Beef & Bird will be hosting its hugely popular Baby Disco on Thursday, August 4 and launching a new concept for the over 60s called Silver Social on Tuesday, August 2. Both daytime events showcase special offers, live music and an opportunity to get out and meet new people.

For more information contact Beef & Bird on 02892 607306, Unit 16, Lisburn Leisure Park, BT28 1LP and follow them on facebook https://www.facebook.com/beefandbird/