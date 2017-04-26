Toddlers raise over £1400 for Barnardo’s

Toddlers from Barnardo’s Parent & Infant Project (PIP) in Lisburn, Legacurry Playgroup and Peters Patch pre-school in Hillsborough raised over £1400 for children’s charity Barnardo’s by holding an animal-themed Big Toddle fundraisers last summer.

Toddlers from the local nurseries dressed up as a variety of animals and took part in a half mile walk to raise money for the children’s charity.

This year Barnardo’s Big Toddle for under five year olds is marking its 20th anniversary and is really excited to team up with the Teletubbies who are also celebrating their 20th birthday. With the theme of ‘colour’ it will make this year’s event the biggest and brightest yet.

The antics of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po have featured in more than 400 episodes of the popular TV programme and entertained children in more than 120 countries.

In the same time Barnardo’s Big Toddle across the UK has raised over £14.5million which has been used to support the charity’s vital work with children.

Director Barnardo’s NI Lynda Wilson said: “A huge thank you to the toddlers from PIP Lisburn, Legacurry Playgroup and Peters Patch in Hillsborough who held their Big Toddles last year.

“Every penny they raise is important to help us help other children. I am excited that Barnardo’s has teamed up with the Teletubbies for this year’s event.

“As both will be celebrating their 20th anniversary it promises to be a fantastic party. The Big Toddle is a chance for your little ones to get involved in something big and with the theme colour they can wear anything so long as it is bright.”

“To find out more and to register to Barnardo’s Big Toddle please visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk, follow us on Twitter @Big toddle or on Facebook/BigToddle.”