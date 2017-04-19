Toddler reunited with favourite toy after Facebook appeal

People from all over Northern Ireland have helped to reunite a toddler with her favourite toy.

Local woman, Karen Conlon, made the appeal after she found a stuffed bunny rabbit in the William Street area of Londonderry last week.

'Bunny' the bunny rabbit.

“Any chance you can share this picture of a teddy that I have found on William street? Looking to get it back to owner,” said Karen.

The appeal was shared on Facebook by people all over Northern Ireland.

On seeing the appeal, Londonderry mother, Jaclyn Harron, recognised the toy as belonging to her little daughter Aoife.

Karen, Jaclyn and little Aoife met up on Tuesday during which time the toy known only as ‘Bunny’ was re-united with its doting owner.

“I am so glad we found it again,” said relieved mum, Jaclyn.

“We were panicking when we lost it as Aoife won’t sleep without it and she wouldn’t take to the new one we bought.”

As a sign of gratitude, Jaclyn and Aoife, presented Karen with a bunch of flowers.