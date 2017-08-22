Three arrested after police make £380k cannabis seizure

A 48-year-old man and two women, aged 29 and 63, have been arrested by detectives from PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch following the seizure of £380,000 worth of cannabis in Lisburn.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “The arrests were made after detectives stopped two vehicles in the Ferguson Drive area this afternoon.

"This proactive operation is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt organised criminality and the supply of drugs into Northern Ireland, and keep people safe.

"All three individuals remain in custody this evening assisting us with our enquiries.”