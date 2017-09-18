The N.I Leisure show is coming to the Eikon Centre

Outdoor enthusiasts of all ages are being urged to visit the Eikon Centre this November for the N.I. Leisure Show.

There will be an array of exciting show attractions for all the family to enjoy.

Building on the success of their N.I. Motorcycle Festival, Nutt Promotions, have launched Northern Ireland’s largest and interactive Leisure Show.

The Leisure Show will run in Eikon Exhibition Centre, Sprucefield on November 4 and 5 with mobile homes, jet skis, boats, tents, cycling, fishing and more.

Visitors are sure to be thrilled by new product releases for 2018, end of season bargains and early Christmas gifts with a vast range of traders and dealers showcasing all the industry has to offer. Free overnight parking for motorhomes and camper vans will also be available at the venue.

Adult tickets are priced at £6, OAPs £3 and children under the age of 14 will go free. Free parking is also available at Eikon Exhibition Centre. Further event information is available at www.nileisure.com or www.eikonexhibitioncentre.co.uk.