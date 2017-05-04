The Mayor’s ‘ecotastic’ carnival parade rolls into town next week

Thousands of revellers are encouraged to enjoy the thrill of The City of Lisburn & Castlereagh Mayor’s Carnival Parade & Family Fun Day 2017 ‘Ecotastic’ on Saturday May 20.

A pulsating parade of over 500 local and international carnival performers, dancers, drummers, live musical rhythms and pumping sound systems will engage, educate and entertain young and old alike.

Soaring sculptures, fantastical floats and giant carnival creations depicting carnival’s eco-friendly credentials will be fashioned from upcycled waste and the incredulous imaginations of professional artists, school children and community groups.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Brian Bloomfield, who will lead the carnival parade, said: “The City of Lisburn & Castlereagh’s Mayor’s Carnival Parade & Family Fun Day is a wonderful life-affirming celebration of our community spirit. I look forward to welcoming residents, visitors and their family and friends to our city on May 20. Besides being one of the most lively events of the year, Mayor’s Carnival Parade and Family Fun Day also serves a worthy cause as funds raised from this year’s event will go to the Mayoral Charity, Tiny Life, Northern Ireland’s premature and vulnerable baby charity.”

Mayor’s Carnival Parade sets off from the Island Arts Centre at 1pm and sweeps its way through Lisburn City Centre via Queen’s Road, Linenhall Street, Market Street, Market Place, Railway Street, Magheralave Road, Wallace Park, Belfast Road and Seymour Street before returning to the Civic Centre via Queen’s Road.

Carrying on Carnival’s ‘Ecotastic’ theme is the ever popular Family fun day, which will be held at Wallace Park from 12.30pm - 5.30pm. Attractions will feature a rich assortment of live entertainment and arena acts, for people of all ages to enjoy along with the opportunity to refuel with a range of foods on offer.

Log onto www.islandartscentre,com for more information.