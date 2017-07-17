The Man Shack’s a cut above after being named the Barber Shop of the Year

Local barbers The Man Shack has scooped one of the most coveted industry titles at a recent prestigious awards event in the Crown Plaza.

The won ‘The Barber Shop of the Year’ Award at the NI Hair and Beauty Awards, a relative newcomer to the hairdressing industry, the company has only been open since 2016 and the dynamic team of barbers and support staff are certainly proving themselves to be on top of their game.

Voted for the by the public, the awards are a true reflection of the organisations success with those who are most important, the customers.

Speaking at the event, co-owner and founder, Kenny Parker said: “We did it, I couldn’t be more delighted and proud! This has definitely been a team effort and I can’t thank each and every one of my team enough.

“Everyone has worked hard to achieve this and to have succeeded having only been open for just over one year is a huge achievement.”

The Man Shack has two city centre locations, one in Belfast and one in Lisburn and currently employs a total of 13 members of staff, they are on the brink of opening their third store in Newry next month.

He added: “We aimed to create a modern and stylish barbers which uses traditional techniques and caters for the modern man in a modern setting, we’ve secured a partnership which sees customers enjoy a Jack Daniels or a beer while they wait, installed a video games area and a special quiet zone where stressed customers can escape to the quiet retreat of the ‘Vintage Rooms’ so they can enjoy their treatments away from the hustle and bustle of their hectic lives. We also offer a simple online booking system and a walk in service, ensuring that even the least organised gent can maintain his groomed appearance.”

This summer also sees The Man Shack launch its own product line which will include everything their stylish customers will need in order to maintain their Man Shack look at home from Waxes and pomade’s to beard oil, shampoo and even an aftershave.

The new product range has a signature scent which further cement the brands position as a leading male grooming experts.

Popular with a number of celebrities The Man Shack regularly sees sportsmen from Ulster Rugby and NI footballers putting their heads in the more than capable hands of the Man Shack Barbers.

The team has secured a deal to become the official barbers for the Belfast Giants for the new 17-18 season and Conor McGregor’s coach has even paid the already well known barbers a visit! The Man Shack have also taken care of Carl Frampton’s look having travelled to both Las Vegas and New York to ensure his hair was perfect for both his big fights and they are expecting the star boxer back again before his big homecoming fight on the 29th July. Hearts football team also recently popped in for the chop after hearing what a cool place it was on a recent visit from Scotland.