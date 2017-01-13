Teenager dies following Co Down road accident

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old man has died from injuries he received following a road traffic collision on the Lisburn Road in Saintfield on Wednesday evening.

The collision involving a black Renault Megane and a black Audi A3 occurred at around 5.35pm.

Inspector Francey continues to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Lisburn Road in Saintfield at the time of the collision and who may have information which could assist police with their enquiries to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 896 11/01/17.