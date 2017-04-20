Teen hospitalised after falling from horse

A teenage girl was taken to hospital after falling from a horse on April 18.
The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.
Commenting on the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a person fell from a horse at Sandy Lane, Lisburn.
“Firefighters and specialist rescue team used long board to transfer an 18-year-old female from the field to the awaiting ambulance.
“She was conveyed to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Lisburn and Central stations attended the incident.”
