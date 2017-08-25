Teddy Bear’s picnic in Moira Demesne

The annual picnic event hosted by Rowandale Integrated Primary School Parents’ Council was a massive success according to organisers and visitors alike.

After uncertain weather in the run up to the event, Moira enjoyed a generally dry day for this key date in the family calendar.

During the day hundreds of people visited Moira Demesne to see what was on offer from the people at Rowandale Integrated Primary School & Community Playgroup.

The event was organised by Rowandale parent volunteers with the aim of giving families a fun afternoon with lots of free activities and several activities to raise funds for the school and playgroup.

There was so much to see and do from face painting to story telling, penalty shoot out and even bun decorating. Children were able to enjoy the police van, a toddler bouncy castle and an inflatable assault course brought especially for the event.

After the picnic, one visitor Roz Bolger summed it up saying “Such a nice day today, I would highly recommend this event to any young family... great activities and food, well organised and a lovely feel to it all.”

The Principal of Rowandale Integrated Primary School, Mrs Frances Hughes, commended the work of the parent volunteers: “Our school has celebrated its tenth anniversary and we now start our eleventh academic year.

“With each year, our whole school community has grown alongside our growing pupil numbers.Our parents play such an important role.

“This picnic raised much needed funds for our school and playgroup, but more importantly, it gave the local community an opportunity to meet, enjoy our local facilities and the company of each other. We were delighted to have our local Councillor, Owen Gawith, support us, along with Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Tim Morrow.”