Tax on the menu at Breakfast Briefing

GMcG’s series of Business Briefings continued on April with a very well attended breakfast event at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation (LEO).

The event, hosted in association with Lisburn Enterprise Organisation and Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, covered a number of key tax updates relevant to local businesses and individuals.

GMcG Lisburn Associate Partner Stephen Houston provided an overview of upcoming Making Tax Digital legislation. Paul O’Connor and Helen Allen form the firm’s Tax and VAT Solutions department delivered presentations covering Top Tax Tips for the new tax year and Budget 2017.

Stephen Houston is delighted with the success of the event: “We thought it was very beneficial to work closely with LEO and Lisburn Chamber to deliver an event like this and to provide a platform for updating individuals and businesses locally on key developments that may affect them.

“There was an excellent attendance from a variety of business sectors and I think this reflects the importance people place on good tax planning to stay one step ahead, to keep their business competitive and to not fall foul of HMRC penalty regimes”.