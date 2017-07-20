Take a hike for TinyLife charity

The sky is the limit for footballing duo David Healy, the highest goal scorer for Northern Ireland and Caragh Milligan from Lisburn, the youngest ever footballer to represent Northern Ireland International team and it can be for you too if you join TinyLife, Northern Ireland’s premature and sick baby charity for this year’s Slieve Donard Challenge.

As a long standing patron of the charity, David is urging local people to sign up for this year’s climb up the iconic Slieve Donard which is Northern Ireland’s highest mountain, reaching a staggering 850 metres above sea level taking in some of the most spectacular views of our beautiful country.

The event which will take place on Saturday August 27 aims to raise much needed funds for TinyLife who offer a wide range of support services free of charge to the families of babies who are born prematurely or who spend time in neonatal care.

TinyLife services include home based volunteer support, breast pump hire and baby massage to name but a few and are available right across the province.

If this sounds like the challenge you have been waiting for then do not hesitate, sign up today. TinyLife is offering two sign up options this year, either £40 non refundable registration fee with no sponsorship or £20 non refundable registration fee and £50 sponsorship. Individuals can register online via www.buytickets.at/tinylife or can call TinyLife Offices on 028 9081 5050.