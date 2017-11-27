Switch on event marks start of countdown to Christmas in Dunmurry

Dunmurry Dental Practice brought smiles to many faces on Friday evening as it held its Christmas tree lights switch on event.

Staff, patients and people of all ages from the local community attend the ceremony, which was hosted by Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay.

Ibe Sesay from Q Radio with some of the young people who attended the Christmas tree lights switch on in Dunmurry on Friday evening.

A post on the Dunmurry Dental Practice Facebook page said: “Great night at our annual Christmas Tree Lights Switch On. Delighted to see so many patients, staff, friends and family enjoying the festivities.

“Huge thanks to Ibe Sesay from Q Radio for overseeing the countdown.

“The countdown to Christmas has officially begun!”